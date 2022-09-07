2022 National Fishing and Hunting Days to be held at Du Quoin State Fairgrounds

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2022 National Fishing and Hunting Days will be held at a different location this year.

The event is normally held on the the John A. Logan College campus, but because of a construction project, it has been moved to the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.

The annual celebration of hunting and fishing heritage in Illinois will be held on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25.

College officials said the Pedestrian Pathway project, which began in August, has greatly limited parking on campus where vendor tents set up for hunting and fishing days.

The Pedestrian Pathway Project on the campus of John A. Logan College has greatly reduced the number of parking spaces in Lot A, which is in front of the college's main building. (Source: John A. Logan College)

Crews are relocating the Bell Tower in front of the main building on campus and constructing a pathway.

Part of the Pedestrian Pathway project on the John A. Logan College campus includes relocating the Bell Tower. (Source: John A. Logan College)

The college and organizers did not want to cancel the event, especially after the restrictions and cancelations because of the pandemic, so they turned to the alternate plan of holding it at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds is a temporary location, but event organizers are excited about the opportunities of the larger venue.

“We will have all of the vendors in the large Exhibition Hall, and all of our calling contests will be back, said John A. Logan College, Director of Facility Services, Chris Naegele. “Our title sponsor Oasis Outdoors will be able to showcase their complete line of equipment at the spacious Fairgrounds, and the Campgrounds will be open as well.”

Organizers say popular events, such as the kids fishing hole, the Super Retriever Series, BB gun range, ax throwing and fishing demonstrations are scheduled. Other events include the return of the Fetch and Fish Tank, skiing demonstrations, seminars and much more.

More information on this year’s event can be found here.

JALC says their Southern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days is the country’s largest National Hunting and Fishing Days celebration and has brought more than 1 million visitors to the campus.

The family friendly event is held every year, not only to celebrate hunting and fishing, but also to teach ethics, safety and conservation.

