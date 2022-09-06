Heartland Votes

Woman arrested in Scott City for child endangerment

By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in Scott City for child endangerment.

27-year-old Cheyanne Dee Grillo was taken into custody on First-Degree Child Endangerment, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Scott City Police Department received a complaint on Sept. 5 at 6 a.m. of minor children being left unattended by their mother.

After an officer responded to the residence, he learned that three minor children had been left alone for several hours in the care of a neighbor, who also had a minor child.

An investigation found that Grillo also had a controlled substance at her residence.

Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was also found.

Her bond is set at $25,000 cash or surety.

