Woman accused of hit-and-run crash arrested

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Ballard County Sheriff’s deputy was called to a hit-and-run crash at the Phoenix papermill in Wickliffe on Friday afternoon, September 2.

As the deputy was heading to the scene, he learned the vehicle involved had been stolen from a contractor at the plant and it had been driven through a closed gate.

The deputy contacted the contractor and they were able to disable the vehicle with their computer system.

The sheriff’s department said their deputy was then able to use GPS to track the vehicle, which was located in Carlisle County.

The Carlisle County Sheriff’s Department was contacted and found the vehicle.

They identified the suspect as 45-year-old Wendy J. Harrison.

The Carlisle County Sheriff’s Department said Harrison had allegedly stolen another vehicle at the same location where the one from Ballard County was found.

Harrison was located shortly after and arrested on charges in Carlisle County.

Before she was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail, Harrison learned she was charged with the following in Ballard County: criminal mischief-first degree, wanton endangerment-first degree, leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid or assistance and theft by unlawful taking or disposition of an automobile.

