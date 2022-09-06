Heartland Votes

Woman accused of hit-and-run crash arrested

Wendy J. Harrison is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash at the...
Wendy J. Harrison is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash at the Phoenix papermill in Wickliffe, Ky.(Source: McCracken County Regional Jail)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Ballard County Sheriff’s deputy was called to a hit-and-run crash at the Phoenix papermill in Wickliffe on Friday afternoon, September 2.

As the deputy was heading to the scene, he learned the vehicle involved had been stolen from a contractor at the plant and it had been driven through a closed gate.

The deputy contacted the contractor and they were able to disable the vehicle with their computer system.

The sheriff’s department said their deputy was then able to use GPS to track the vehicle, which was located in Carlisle County.

The Carlisle County Sheriff’s Department was contacted and found the vehicle.

They identified the suspect as 45-year-old Wendy J. Harrison.

The Carlisle County Sheriff’s Department said Harrison had allegedly stolen another vehicle at the same location where the one from Ballard County was found.

Harrison was located shortly after and arrested on charges in Carlisle County.

Before she was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail, Harrison learned she was charged with the following in Ballard County: criminal mischief-first degree, wanton endangerment-first degree, leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid or assistance and theft by unlawful taking or disposition of an automobile.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyanne Dee Grillo, 27, was arrested in Scott City on first degree child endangerment,...
Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, the school bus, seen in this photo in the...
MSHP: Bus driver killed in crash involving box truck on Hwy. K in Perry County, Mo.
A crime scene investigation is seen on Chestnut Street in Memphis.
Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis
The Lyon County's Sheriff's Office said Brian H. McCree is accused of running up and down a...
Man wearing only underwear accused of running up/down Kuttawa street arrested on multiple charges, police say

Latest News

The Southeast Mo. State Board of Governors voted to award a contract for construction on the...
LIVE: Groundbreaking for 1st phase of Houck Field project
LIVE: Groundbreaking for 1st phase of Houck Field project
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death
According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, the school bus, seen in this photo in the...
MSHP: Bus driver killed in crash involving box truck on Hwy. K in Perry County, Mo.