WANTED: ATF offers reward for information about gun theft ring targeting local stores

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and recovery of guns stolen from stores in the St. Louis area recently.

“We know that those guns are likely going to be used in crime and from the time those gun stores are burglarized, the clock’s ticking on our ability to get those guns recovered and off the streets before they can be used to hurt someone,” John Ham with ATF said.

ATF Agents working with several police departments in Missouri and Illinois have identified a theft ring. The theft ring is believed to have burglarized or attempted to burglarize at least five local gun stores over the past month.

The stores where the burglaries occurred were identified as Metro Shooting Supplies in Bridgeton, Michael’s Arms Accessories in Edwardsville, and Osage County Gun, in Wright City. Attempted break-ins believed to have been committed by a theft ring occurred at Academy Sports stores in St. Peters and O’Fallon, Illinois.

“They haven’t been very successful at getting a lot of guns but they have been successful at doing a lot of damage,” Steven King, the owner of MEtro Shooting Supplied in Bridgeton, said.

In each incident, the suspects rammed stolen cars into the buildings. The group is said to have stolen more than 50 guns.

The ATF is offering a $7,500 reward in the case. Anyone with information should contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS, email ATFTips@atf.gov contact the ATF through their website, or text ATFKC to 63975. Tips can also be submitted using the Reportit app.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.