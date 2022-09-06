Heartland Votes

Teacher accused of using slur to describe Black teacher, has class do cotton-picking exercise

By Michal Higdon and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A mother is looking for answers after she said her son’s teacher used the word “monkey” to describe another teacher, who is Black, and made her son partake in a cotton-picking exercise.

Lashanda Wiggins’ son goes to Oakbrook Middle School in Ladson, South Carolina. She told WCSC something his teacher allegedly said a couple of weeks ago has her upset.

“His teacher had made some comments that she has a teacher next door, he’s a Black teacher, and she refers to him as the ‘monkey next door,’” Wiggins said.

Her son said immediately after the teacher made comments, she had the class do a cotton-picking activity.

“From what the assistant principal explained to me is that she was going to just bring the cotton in, give it to the kids and her words were, ‘Here’s how you pick cotton,’” Wiggins said.

She also said her son was upset.

“He wanted to know, why do we have to relive that or why do we have to go back to that?” Wiggins said.

The principal acknowledged what happened but Wiggins said she has been provided no other answers as to any kind of repercussions.

“I send my kids to school to learn,” Wiggins said. “They’re supposed to be treated equally amongst their peers and the people that are responsible for teaching them. So when he came home and told me that, I was extremely and still extremely upset.”

The district responded to a request for comment with this statement:

“Dorchester School District Two takes every allegation seriously. We are currently investigating an alleged incident at Oakbrook Middle School. We do not comment on personnel matters.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyanne Dee Grillo, 27, was arrested in Scott City on first degree child endangerment,...
Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, the school bus, seen in this photo in the...
MSHP: Bus driver killed in crash involving box truck on Hwy. K in Perry County, Mo.
A crime scene investigation is seen on Chestnut Street in Memphis.
Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis
The Lyon County's Sheriff's Office said Brian H. McCree is accused of running up and down a...
Man wearing only underwear accused of running up/down Kuttawa street arrested on multiple charges, police say

Latest News

Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
The U.S. Department of Transportation approved a new carrier for the Cape Girardeau Regional...
Dept. of Transportation approves Contour Aviation services for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
Protesters gather outside the state house in opposition to a proposed abortion ban debated...
Rape, incest exceptions pulled from South Carolina abortion bill
President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Biden to commemorate anniversary of 9/11 attacks at Pentagon