Heartland Votes

Southern Ill. officers pull man from burning vehicle after crash

Deputies say the man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance where he later died from his...
Deputies say the man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance where he later died from his injuries.(Source: MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Sheriff’s deputies along with Herrin police officers pulled a man from a burning vehicle after a crash.

According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, September 6 around 1:15 a.m., a deputy was on a routine patrol and drove up on a single-vehicle crash in the 5200 block of Herrin Road in Herrin.

They said the vehicle hit a traffic control post and then went into the ditch. The vehicle had heavy smoke and flames coming from the engine compartment.

According to the sheriff’s department, a 62-year-old man was buckled up in the driver’s seat and appeared unable to move.

The deputy broke the front driver’s window out of the vehicle in order to pull the man out.

Herrin police arrived on scene and helped remove him.

Deputies say the man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance where he later died from his injuries.

The man’s name is not being released at this time pending notification of family members.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyanne Dee Grillo, 27, was arrested in Scott City on first degree child endangerment,...
Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, the school bus, seen in this photo in the...
MSHP: Bus driver killed in crash involving box truck on Hwy. K in Perry County, Mo.
A crime scene investigation is seen on Chestnut Street in Memphis.
Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis
The Lyon County's Sheriff's Office said Brian H. McCree is accused of running up and down a...
Man wearing only underwear accused of running up/down Kuttawa street arrested on multiple charges, police say

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Transportation approved a new carrier for the Cape Girardeau Regional...
Dept. of Transportation approves Contour Aviation services for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Southeast Missouri State leaders held a groundbreaking for the start of the first phase of the...
Groundbreaking held for 1st phase of Houck Field project
According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, the school bus, seen in this photo in the...
MSHP: Bus driver killed in crash involving box truck on Hwy. K in Perry County, Mo.