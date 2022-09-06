Southern Ill. officers pull man from burning vehicle after crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Sheriff’s deputies along with Herrin police officers pulled a man from a burning vehicle after a crash.

According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, September 6 around 1:15 a.m., a deputy was on a routine patrol and drove up on a single-vehicle crash in the 5200 block of Herrin Road in Herrin.

They said the vehicle hit a traffic control post and then went into the ditch. The vehicle had heavy smoke and flames coming from the engine compartment.

According to the sheriff’s department, a 62-year-old man was buckled up in the driver’s seat and appeared unable to move.

The deputy broke the front driver’s window out of the vehicle in order to pull the man out.

Herrin police arrived on scene and helped remove him.

Deputies say the man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance where he later died from his injuries.

The man’s name is not being released at this time pending notification of family members.

