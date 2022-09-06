SIU sees largest class of new freshmen in 6 years; total enrollment down 1.4% since 2021

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale saw its largest class of new freshmen in six years, with its total enrollment down 1.4 percent since 2021.

According to a release from SIUC, it was the second year of “stable enrollment,” totaling 11,107.

This fall, the university said 1,518 Salukis started their college career, an increase of 6.8 percent over previous classes. In 2021, the university welcomed 1,422 new students.

“Today’s exciting news is the result of hard work from our faculty, staff, students and alums,” said SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin A. Lane. “Two years ago, we made the decision to focus on the Southern Illinois region and beyond to increase our incoming class with the hopes of building a solid foundation for future enrollment increases. We stand by our goal to achieve 15,000 enrolled by 2030 and look forward to focusing on the incoming fall 2023 class. I want to personally thank Saluki Nation for their dedication and tireless efforts.”

According to the university, the additional focus on southern Illinois yielded an increase of 2.5 percent new students from the region and a 3.5 percent increase of transfer students from the region.

They also said student on-campus housing saw a 4.6 percent increase in total contracts.

“In a national climate where fewer students are opting to attend college, the stability, and in some cases positive trajectory, points to success and highlights opportunities,” Lane said. “Imagine 2030, the university’s strategic plan, which is based on five connected and equally important pillars, including student success and engagement, is paying off with our recruiting and retention efforts.”

Last fall, the university launched Saluki Step Ahead to allow place-bound community college graduates to earn their bachelor’s degrees remotely for a lower cost in select programs. So far, 22 colleges in Illinois, Missouri and Texas have signed on.

According to SIUC, almost 10,900 prospective students, about 19 percent more than the previous year, applied to the university.

