Heartland Votes

September declared “College Savings Month” in Kentucky

Among the people joining Beshear for the declaration were students, parents, legislators and...
Among the people joining Beshear for the declaration were students, parents, legislators and leaders with the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority.(wbko)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - September is “College Savings Month” in Kentucky, after a new declaration by Gov. Andy Beshear.

Among the people joining Beshear for the declaration were students, parents, legislators and leaders with the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority.

“When it comes to our children, the days may be long, but the years are short,” KHEAA Interim Executive Director Diana Barber said. “We encourage all Kentuckians to take advantage of the state-sponsored 529 plan now to make their dreams a reality.”

Kentucky Educational Savings Plan Trust, also known as KY Saves 529, is Kentucky’s 529 college savings program.

“As Governor, I will always put education first, and that includes helping families learn about opportunities to save more for college,” Gov. Beshear said. “KY Saves 529 accounts make sure parents can put more of their hard-earned paychecks toward higher education for their kids, providing special tax benefits for those expenses.”

This is part of an effort around the nation by the College Savings Plan Network to help encourage families to save for education.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyanne Dee Grillo, 27, was arrested in Scott City on first degree child endangerment,...
Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge
According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, the school bus, seen in this photo in the...
School dist. identifies bus driver killed in crash involving box truck on Hwy. K in Perry County, Mo.
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
A crime scene investigation is seen on Chestnut Street in Memphis.
Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis

Latest News

The walk will honor the lives of first responders lost to suicide in Missouri.
First ever Southeast Missouri First Responder Suicide Awareness Walk to be held Oct. 15
This is part of the 2022 Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” that involves 14 states in the central...
Missouri to take part in earthquake preparedness program in central U.S.
A groundbreaking on Tuesday kicked off the multi-million dollar Houck Field renovation project.
Groundbreaking kicks off multi-million dollar Houck Field renovation project
The U.S. Department of Transportation approved Contour Aviation as the new carrier at the Cape...
U.S. DOT approves Contour Aviation carrier services at Cape Girardeau airport