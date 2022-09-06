Heartland Votes

SEMO DPS: Portion of Normal Ave. closed Wed. for Campus Safety Day

By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A portion of Normal Avenue will be closed on Wednesday, September 7 for Campus Safety Day.

According to a Facebook post from Southeast Missouri State University’s Department of Public Safety, the 900 block of Normal Ave. will be closed starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. This is the area between Pacific Street and Henderson Avenue.

They said eastbound traffic can use Dearmont Circle at the University Center to bypass the event area.

All vehicles parked on Normal Ave. will need to be moved by 9 a.m.

Campus Safety Day will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Normal Ave. between Kent Library and Academic Hall.

According to Southeast Missouri State University, it’s an opportunity for students, faculty and staff to meet and talk with safety personnel and officers from the campus and community.

They say university police and DPS armed intruder training officers will provide information on the university’s safety services and programs, campus emergency procedures and the Southeast Alerts emergency notification system.

