Search for missing jogger enters day 4; suspect to appear in court for first hearing

Sandals and a Black SVU lead to an arrest of a kidnapping suspect in Memphis. (CNN, WMC, Memphis Police, Shelby County, TN, Facebook)
By Sydney Hawkins and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The search for Eliza Fletcher is now entering day four. The Memphis wife and mom of two was reported missing Friday after not returning from her morning jog.

Memphis Police Department hasn’t yet identified a body found Monday night in South Memphis, near where investigators say the man charged in Fletcher’s disappearance, Cleotha Abston, was seen cleaning his vehicle after her abduction.

Fletcher was reported missing early Friday morning, WMC reported. She was last seen jogging on Central Avenue near the University of Memphis.

Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a woman was abducted while jogging on Friday.(Memphis Police Dept.)

Later that day, Fletcher’s cell phone and a pair of Champion slides were turned over to the police.

Police were later able to link those slides back to Abston.

Police said they believe he is the man seen on surveillance video, forcing Fletcher in a black GMC Terrain Friday morning.

After the incident, witnesses reported Abston cleaning out that SUV and said his behavior was odd.

In a few hours, Abston will make his first court appearance on kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges in Fletcher’s abduction.

The especially aggravated kidnapping charge falls under Tennessee’s new truth in sentencing law. If he is found guilty of this charge, he would have to serve 100% of the sentence.

It’s a class A felony where a sentence could be anywhere between 15 and 60 years in prison.

While awaiting arraignment on these charges, Abston received new charges in an unrelated case.

A report from Memphis police says a woman reported someone was using her Cash App account and Wisely card at gas stations, totaling more than $900.

He is charged with identity theft, theft of property under $1,000 and fraudulent use of a debit or credit card.

This police report was filed one day before Eliza Fletcher was abducted.

