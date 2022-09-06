New state-of-the-art ISP headquarters will help improve regional safety, Pritzker says

EAST ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced details about Illinois State Police’s (ISP) new regional headquarters during a press conference in East St. Louis Tuesday.

The current headquarters is in Collinsville but ISP recently got funding for a new state-of-the-art ISP Metro East Regional Headquarters it’s expected to move from Madison County to East St. Louis.

The new center will be housed on the same land as the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center. The state bought the land for $1 from Lansdowne Up, a nonprofit that Joyner-Kersee is a board member of.

“We all want the best for our community. For our families, and this is just one inch closer to bringing people who never want to come to East St. Louis back in and invest in East St. Louis and also live in East St. Louis,” Joyner-Kersee said during Tuesday’s press conference.

“Today, we take a significant step forward in ensuring the safety and opportunity of Metro East reflects what its residents deserve – what all of Illinois deserves: a community where all our families can thrive,” said Pritzker. “This state-of-the-art facility will take a holistic approach to violent crime reduction, making the community safer and establishing an anchor for residential and business investment.”

Officials hope the move to the intersection of Lynch and Caseyville Avenues will reduce crime, provide a sense of safety for residents and increase preventive patrol presence. That’s something State Rep. LaToya Greenwood agrees with.

“Increased involvement from our state police force and the economic stimulus that the construction of their new district headquarters is sure to bring is a victory for our city,” said Greenwood.

Soon, ISP will work to launch the design process for the 62,000-square-foot facility with a 21,000-square-foot warehouse. Residents will also be able to provide their input.

Officials said around 30 places vied the facility. ISP director Brendan Kelly said East St. Louis’ proximity to public transportation and highways helped the city get the new facility.

The new headquarters stems from Governor Pritzker’s historic Rebuild Illinois bill. Officials estimate the new facility will cost $55 million and be completed in about 3 to 4 years.

“We need to solve more crime. Only way we can do it is bridge this gap between police and people,” said East St. Louis resident and community activist Gloria Hicks.

ISP already has its Public Safety Enforcement Group housed in East St. Louis City Hall. Since this initiative started in 2021, authorities report homicides are down a quarter compared to 2022.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.