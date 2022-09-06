Multi-million dollar West End Boulevard project underway in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A multi-million dollar project is underway in Cape Girardeau.

This being the West End Boulevard replacement project.

Crews with Fronabarger Concreters are currently working on a northern section of the roadway from Ozark Street to Bertling Street along West End.

This particular project has several elements that are needing upgrading, including work on sanitary sewer, stormwater sewer, sidewalk installation and more.

“We’re starting off with the sanitary sewer,” Fronabarger Concreters President David McMullin said. “We’re going to work that operation a block at a time and as we get moved to the south then we’ll start with the storm sewer portion of the project. Then, after the storm sewer portion is complete, we’ll move to the road reconstruction.”

McMullin said this street will be much improved in helping traffic flow and neighboring residents.

“I think everybody is excited about the end result is going to be, which is going to be a wider, safer street. Of course these residents have lived with storm water issues their entire lives so hopefully this project will resolve a lot of those.”

On West End between Rose and New Madrid streets, this project will allow two 12 foot driving lanes, two 5.5 foot bike lanes, a 6 foot sidewalk on the west side, and a 12 foot parking lane on the east side.

Between New Madrid and Bertling streets, this project will include a bike lane in the 12 foot driving lanes, an 8 foot sidewalk on the west side, stormwater and sanitary sewer replacement work.

The entire West End Boulevard project will cost millions of dollars which are funded by the Transportation Trust Fund 2010 at $650,000, the Transportation Trust Fund 2015 at $2,950,000, sewer replacement from sewer funds at $400,000, and the Parks, Recreation and Stormwater Tax 2 at $600,000.

Fronabarger Concreters have upgraded and installed numerous of other streets and projects in the Cape Girardeau area as well, including work on Broadway, Main Street, the casino and more.

The West End Boulevard project is anticipated to be finished by about August of 2023.

