Missouri to take part in earthquake preparedness program in central U.S.

(KFVS) - Registration is open for an earthquake drill on Oct. 20.

This is part of the 2022 Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” that involves 14 states in the central U.S.

“Last year’s 4.0 earthquake reminded us that Missouri is home to a large and active seismic zone,” State Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Remillard said. “Earthquakes occur without warning, so it’s important to participate in the ShakeOut drill and practice now, so you know exactly what to do when an earthquake occurs.”

The 4.0 quake felt in southeast Missouri on November 17, 2021 was the largest earthquake in the area in 30 years.

The center of the quake was near Poplar Bluff, and it was felt throughout the region and in seven other states.

On Oct. 20, participating Missourians will practice the “Drop, Cover, Hold On” technique.

The technique advises victims of a quake to:

DROP to your hands and knees

COVER your head/neck with your hands/arms under a table or desk, if possible

HOLD ON until the shaking is over

Schools, businesses, community organizations and other groups can register at www.shakeout.org/centralus.

