Heartland Votes

Missouri to take part in earthquake preparedness program in central U.S.

This is part of the 2022 Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” that involves 14 states in the central...
This is part of the 2022 Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” that involves 14 states in the central U.S.(WAVE 3 News)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Registration is open for an earthquake drill on Oct. 20.

This is part of the 2022 Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” that involves 14 states in the central U.S.

“Last year’s 4.0 earthquake reminded us that Missouri is home to a large and active seismic zone,” State Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Remillard said. “Earthquakes occur without warning, so it’s important to participate in the ShakeOut drill and practice now, so you know exactly what to do when an earthquake occurs.”

The 4.0 quake felt in southeast Missouri on November 17, 2021 was the largest earthquake in the area in 30 years.

The center of the quake was near Poplar Bluff, and it was felt throughout the region and in seven other states.

On Oct. 20, participating Missourians will practice the “Drop, Cover, Hold On” technique.

The technique advises victims of a quake to:

  • DROP to your hands and knees
  • COVER your head/neck with your hands/arms under a table or desk, if possible
  • HOLD ON until the shaking is over

Schools, businesses, community organizations and other groups can register at www.shakeout.org/centralus.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyanne Dee Grillo, 27, was arrested in Scott City on first degree child endangerment,...
Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge
According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, the school bus, seen in this photo in the...
School dist. identifies bus driver killed in crash involving box truck on Hwy. K in Perry County, Mo.
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
A crime scene investigation is seen on Chestnut Street in Memphis.
Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis

Latest News

The walk will honor the lives of first responders lost to suicide in Missouri.
First ever Southeast Missouri First Responder Suicide Awareness Walk to be held Oct. 15
A groundbreaking on Tuesday kicked off the multi-million dollar Houck Field renovation project.
Groundbreaking kicks off multi-million dollar Houck Field renovation project
The U.S. Department of Transportation approved Contour Aviation as the new carrier at the Cape...
U.S. DOT approves Contour Aviation carrier services at Cape Girardeau airport
Among the people joining Beshear for the declaration were students, parents, legislators and...
September declared “College Savings Month” in Kentucky