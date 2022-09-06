Heartland Votes

IDOT looking to hire additional employees for winter

IDOT is looking to hire additional employees for the winter.
IDOT is looking to hire additional employees for the winter.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is gearing up for winter and is looking to hire snow plow drivers and other positions.

IDOT’s annual Snowbird Program is looking to fill more than 2,500 positions statewide.

Southern Illinois District 9 needs to fill more than 160 positions.

An open house is set for this Thursday, September 8, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the District 9 headquarters in Carbondale.

If interested individuals cannot attend one of the open house sessions or have questions about how to apply, they can call or e-mail the agency contact listed in the job posting.

IDOT will also host an online meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 5 to 6 p.m., to provide instructions on the application process.

According to the department, they are required to promptly respond to emerging weather situations for snow-and-ice removal and be ready to work in emergency conditions at any time, including nights, weekends and holidays.

Applications for Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers must be submitted online by Sept. 12. Applications for the Snow Removal Operators will be accepted online throughout the remainder of the calendar year or until all positions are filled.

Paper applications cannot be accepted. For job postings throughout the state, visit: https://illinois.jobs2web.com

According to IDOT, applicants must have a commercial driver’s license and submit to a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical and vision test as well as drug and alcohol screening are required.

A new law provides for veterans’ preference for these seasonal positions and veterans are encouraged to apply.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyanne Dee Grillo, 27, was arrested in Scott City on first degree child endangerment,...
Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge
According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, the school bus, seen in this photo in the...
School dist. identifies bus driver killed in crash involving box truck on Hwy. K in Perry County, Mo.
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
A crime scene investigation is seen on Chestnut Street in Memphis.
Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis

Latest News

According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, 40-year-old Christopher Luecke is being held...
Poplar Bluff man accused of kidnapping woman arrested in Tenn.
Antonia G. Turby, 26, of Carbondale, was arrested on two counts of burglary and criminal damage...
Carbondale woman facing charges in connection with business burglary investigations
Southeast Missouri State broke ground on the Houck Field project on Tuesday, September 6.
Southeast Mo. State kicks off multi-million-dollar Houck Field project
A portion of Normal Avenue will be closed on Wednesday, September 7 for Campus Safety Day.
SEMO DPS: Portion of Normal Ave. closed Wed. for Campus Safety Day