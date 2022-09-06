IDOT looking to hire additional employees for winter

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is gearing up for winter and is looking to hire snow plow drivers and other positions.

IDOT’s annual Snowbird Program is looking to fill more than 2,500 positions statewide.

Southern Illinois District 9 needs to fill more than 160 positions.

An open house is set for this Thursday, September 8, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the District 9 headquarters in Carbondale.

If interested individuals cannot attend one of the open house sessions or have questions about how to apply, they can call or e-mail the agency contact listed in the job posting.

IDOT will also host an online meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 5 to 6 p.m., to provide instructions on the application process.

According to the department, they are required to promptly respond to emerging weather situations for snow-and-ice removal and be ready to work in emergency conditions at any time, including nights, weekends and holidays.

Applications for Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers must be submitted online by Sept. 12. Applications for the Snow Removal Operators will be accepted online throughout the remainder of the calendar year or until all positions are filled.

Paper applications cannot be accepted. For job postings throughout the state, visit: https://illinois.jobs2web.com

According to IDOT, applicants must have a commercial driver’s license and submit to a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical and vision test as well as drug and alcohol screening are required.

A new law provides for veterans’ preference for these seasonal positions and veterans are encouraged to apply.

