Fog This Tuesday Morning

Patchy to dense fog is possible in areas across the Heartland this morning as temperatures reach the middle 60s to lower 70s. An isolated shower is possible this morning, but most areas will start the day off dry. Sky conditions today will range from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with isolated rain and storm chances lingering into the forecast again. Heavy rain and lightning will be the primary hazards. High temperatures will range from the low to mid 80s by the afternoon.

As skies slowly start to clear tonight and winds shift out of the north in the upcoming days, our low temperatures will be back in the lower to middle 60s by the end of the week. Comfortable weather and added sunshine will arrive Thursday.

Another frontal system moves in by the weekend increasing chances of precipitation again.

-Lisa

