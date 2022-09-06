Heartland Votes

Fog This Tuesday Morning

Isolated Rain & Storms Today...
Raindrops on a cedar tree at Millstream Gardens in Madison County, Mo.
Raindrops on a cedar tree at Millstream Gardens in Madison County, Mo.(Source: cNews/Sarah Starkey)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Patchy to dense fog is possible in areas across the Heartland this morning as temperatures reach the middle 60s to lower 70s. An isolated shower is possible this morning, but most areas will start the day off dry. Sky conditions today will range from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with isolated rain and storm chances lingering into the forecast again. Heavy rain and lightning will be the primary hazards. High temperatures will range from the low to mid 80s by the afternoon.

As skies slowly start to clear tonight and winds shift out of the north in the upcoming days, our low temperatures will be back in the lower to middle 60s by the end of the week. Comfortable weather and added sunshine will arrive Thursday.

Another frontal system moves in by the weekend increasing chances of precipitation again.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
The Lyon County's Sheriff's Office said Brian H. McCree is accused of running up and down a...
Man wearing only underwear accused of running up/down Kuttawa street arrested on multiple charges, police say
Gregory Smith III is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and endangering...
Man accused of beating, stomping and stabbing his wife to death in Hazelwood arrested
Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.
Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna. The decision Monday by energy ministers means the cut for...
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 9/5/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 9/5/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered showers possible through tomorrow.
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 9/5/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 9/5/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 9/5/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 9/5/22