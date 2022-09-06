Heartland Votes

First ever Southeast Missouri First Responder Suicide Awareness Walk to be held Oct. 15

The walk will honor the lives of first responders lost to suicide in Missouri.
The walk will honor the lives of first responders lost to suicide in Missouri.(Source: Daniel Reche via pixabay.com)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The first ever Southeast Missouri First Responder Suicide Awareness Walk will be held on Oct. 15, 2022 at the A.C. Brase Arena, Cape Girardeau.

The walk will honor the lives of first responders lost to suicide in Missouri.

35 first responders have committed suicide in the state of Missouri.

So far this year, 113 first responders have taken their lives around the nation.

Sponsors include:

  • Southeast Missouri State University Police Department
  • Cape Girardeau Police Department
  • Missouri State Highway Patrol
  • Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office
  • Jackson Police Department

Registration is $30, which includes a t-shirt.

You can register here.

