First Alert: Foggy morning; isolated afternoon showers, storms possible

(KFVS) - Patchy to dense fog is again possible across the Heartland this morning.

An isolated shower is also possible this morning, but most areas will start the day off dry.

Isolated rain and storm chances continue this afternoon.

Heavy rain and lightning will be the primary hazards.

Afternoon highs will range from the low to mid 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

It will also be humid.

Clouds will start to clear out tonight.

Winds will shift out of the north in the upcoming days, which will push overnight lows into the mid 60s by the end of the week.

Sunshine and less humid conditions arrive Thursday.

Rain chances return by the weekend as another front moves into the Heartland.

