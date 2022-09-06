Heartland Votes

First Alert: Foggy morning; isolated afternoon showers, storms possible

Afternoon highs will range from the low to mid 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Afternoon highs will range from the low to mid 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.((Source: CNews/Jennifer Rapert))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Patchy to dense fog is again possible across the Heartland this morning.

An isolated shower is also possible this morning, but most areas will start the day off dry.

Isolated rain and storm chances continue this afternoon.

Heavy rain and lightning will be the primary hazards.

Afternoon highs will range from the low to mid 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

It will also be humid.

Clouds will start to clear out tonight.

Winds will shift out of the north in the upcoming days, which will push overnight lows into the mid 60s by the end of the week.

Sunshine and less humid conditions arrive Thursday.

Rain chances return by the weekend as another front moves into the Heartland.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
The Lyon County's Sheriff's Office said Brian H. McCree is accused of running up and down a...
Man wearing only underwear accused of running up/down Kuttawa street arrested on multiple charges, police say
Gregory Smith III is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and endangering...
Man accused of beating, stomping and stabbing his wife to death in Hazelwood arrested
Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.
Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna. The decision Monday by energy ministers means the cut for...
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall

Latest News

Raindrops on a cedar tree at Millstream Gardens in Madison County, Mo.
Fog This Tuesday Morning
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered showers possible through tomorrow.
A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.
Labor Day Forecast
Raindrops on Japanese Maple leaves
First Alert: Muggy with more rain, storm chances