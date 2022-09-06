Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Carter County, Mo.

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Carter County on Monday afternoon, September 5.

The cash happened at 4:30 p.m., approximately one mile west of Van Buren.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 61-year-old William C. Chandler was driving a 2013 Frieghtliner RV westbound when the vehicle went off the right side of the road.

MSHP said the Winston, Georgia man overcorrected and the RV wen off the left side of the road and flipped.

Chandler died at the scene.

