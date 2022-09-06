Drier and slightly cooler air moves into the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. A cold front continues to slide south of the Heartland and drier air will filter into the area over the next 24 hours. For this evening we will see a few isolated showers early followed by mostly clear skies late. Temperatures will fall through the 70s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and pleasant. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s. Wednesday evening will be mostly clear with pleasant temperatures. Lows by Thursday morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.