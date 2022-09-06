Dept. of Transportation approves Contour Aviation services for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Transportation approved a new carrier for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

According to Airport Manager Katrina Amos, the department approved the plan on Tuesday morning, September 6 for Contour Aviation to take over services at the airport.

She said they’re hoping to start flights in mid-October.

The exact date could be announced in the coming days.

Flights will be going to Nashville, Tenn.

The Cape Girardeau City Council made the decision to recommend Contour Airlines over SkyWest at their meeting on June 20.

