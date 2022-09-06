Heartland Votes

Dept. of Transportation approves Contour Aviation services for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

The U.S. Department of Transportation approved a new carrier for the Cape Girardeau Regional...
The U.S. Department of Transportation approved a new carrier for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Transportation approved a new carrier for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

According to Airport Manager Katrina Amos, the department approved the plan on Tuesday morning, September 6 for Contour Aviation to take over services at the airport.

She said they’re hoping to start flights in mid-October.

The exact date could be announced in the coming days.

Flights will be going to Nashville, Tenn.

The Cape Girardeau City Council made the decision to recommend Contour Airlines over SkyWest at their meeting on June 20.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyanne Dee Grillo, 27, was arrested in Scott City on first degree child endangerment,...
Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, the school bus, seen in this photo in the...
MSHP: Bus driver killed in crash involving box truck on Hwy. K in Perry County, Mo.
A crime scene investigation is seen on Chestnut Street in Memphis.
Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis
The Lyon County's Sheriff's Office said Brian H. McCree is accused of running up and down a...
Man wearing only underwear accused of running up/down Kuttawa street arrested on multiple charges, police say

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Deputies say the man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance where he later died from his...
Southern Ill. officers pull man from burning vehicle after crash
Southeast Missouri State leaders held a groundbreaking for the start of the first phase of the...
Groundbreaking held for 1st phase of Houck Field project
According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, the school bus, seen in this photo in the...
MSHP: Bus driver killed in crash involving box truck on Hwy. K in Perry County, Mo.