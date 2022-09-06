Crash closes Hwy. K in Perry County, Mo.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Perry County, Missouri on Tuesday morning, September 6.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6 a.m. on the 1400 block of Highway K.

Highway K is closed between County Road 600 and County Road 604.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

Details about the crash are not being released at this time.

