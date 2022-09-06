Heartland Votes

Carbondale woman facing charges in connection with business burglary investigations

Antonia G. Turby, 26, of Carbondale, was arrested on two counts of burglary and criminal damage to property.(Carbondale Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman is facing charges in connection with two burglary investigations.

Antonia G. Turby, 26, of Carbondale, was arrested on two counts of burglary and criminal damage to property.

Police say they learned she also has an active warrant for failure to appear for a criminal damage to property charge out of Jackson County.

According to Carbondale police, they investigated a business burglary in the 800 block of East Main Street on August 24 and another September 3 in the 1200 block of West Main Street.

On Sept. 3, they found Turby in the 400 block of South Poplar Street and arrested her on the warrant.

While executing a search warrant at the property, officers say they found property taken from the two burglaries under investigation.

Turby was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

