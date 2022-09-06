Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau police release parking plan for SEMO Dist. Fair, parade

By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police say they are working to keep traffic moving smoothly in the Arena Park area during the SEMO District Fair.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, “no parking” signs will be placed around Arena Park on Friday, September 9. They will be enforced starting Saturday at 6 a.m.

They say any vehicles parked in a “no parking” or “restricted parking” area will be towed away at the owner’s expense, and a traffic ticket may be issued.

In addition, police say “no parking” signs will be placed in Capaha Park, North West End Blvd. and Perry Ave. to restrict parking for the SEMO District Fair Parade on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The parade will start at 9:30 a.m. Police say Capaha Park will be closed starting at 6 a.m. and only vehicles used in the parade will be allowed inside the park.

Those wanting to drop off parade participants can so at the intersection of West End Blvd. and Normal St. at the park entrance.

Parade entries must enter Capaha Park from Broadway and Perry. No southbound traffic will be allowed at Perry and Dunklin. Those who drive around the barricades may be ticketed.

According to police, West End Blvd. will be closed between Broadway and Normal Streets at 7 a.m. to allow the parade to line up. Broadway west of West End Blvd., and Kingshighway between Broadway and Cape Rock Drive, and Kingshighway from Hopper to Kiwanis will be closed during the parade.

They said parking at Police Headquarters on Maria Louise Lane and the Municipal Court will be for official police or court business only from September 10-17. Violators will be towed at the owner’s expense, and a traffic ticket may be issued.

