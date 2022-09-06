Affidavit: Suspect won’t tell police where Memphis jogger is located as search continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three days after a mother of two and Memphis teacher was kidnapped, the search for her continued for several hours on Monday.

Eliza Fletcher was abducted during her morning run on Friday.

Police arrested Cleotha Abston for her kidnapping, but court documents showed Abston has declined to tell police where to find Fletcher.

Tosin Fakile reports that Memphis and Tennessee officials have continued their 4th day of searching for Eliza Fletcher who was abducted while jogging.

An affidavit revealed many disturbing details about the moments that led up to and after Fletcher’s abduction.

The affidavit revealed Fletcher’s husband called police at about 7 a.m. on Friday that Eliza hadn’t returned after her 4 a.m. run. The court document showed at about 6:45 a.m. on Friday, someone who rode their bike on Central avenue near Zach H Curlin street found the victim’s cellphone and a pair of champion slides sandals laying in the street in the same area. The person turned these items over to a family member of the victim who then gave them to investigators.

Investigators said Abston’s DNA was found on sandals at the scene and cellphone records showed he was near fletcher’s abduction site when the kidnapping happened.

The affidavit showed that surveillance footage showed about 24 minutes before the abduction, the GMC terrain was in that area, and surveillance video captured portions of the license plate. Surveillance also showed the SUV was passing and waiting for fletcher to run by.

The court document showed that surveillance video revealed a man got out of the SUV, ran aggressively towards Fletcher, and then forced her into the passenger side of the SUV. It also said that the vehicle sat in the parking lot with the victim inside for about 4 minutes before driving off.

Affidavit for Cleotha Abston (State of Tennessee in Shelby County)

That SUV, the GMC Terrain was found by the U.S. Marshal service found at home, the same home where they found Abston. Abston tried running away from police before he was taken into custody.

The affidavit showed that a woman and Abston’s brother, Mario Abston told police they saw Cleotha at his brother’s house at approximately 7:50 hours, cleaning the inside of the GMC Terrain with floor cleaner and washing his clothes in the sink. They also told investigators Cleotha was acting strangely.

Investigators said surveillance video showed there appeared to be struggle at the time Fletcher was kidnapped.

They said police surveillance showed fletcher’s abduction was violent and they believe she’s seriously injured.

Officials said this is not the first time Abston’s been charged with kidnapping. They said he was convicted of kidnapping a prominent Memphis lawyer back in 2000 and served about two decades behind bars.

Abston is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in the Fletcher case and is expected to be in court on Tuesday.

As of 7:18 p.m. the Memphis Police department tweeted that a body was found in the 1600 block of Victor. Officials have not identified the person and the cause of the death has not been confirmed. However, according to Google Maps and affidavits, the area is where Abston’s brother lives.

An affidavit said he saw his brother washing the carpet inside his car and his cloths the day Fletcher went missing.

