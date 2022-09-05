Heartland Votes

Vandals damage historic cemetery in Arnold

By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - Sometime in the last week, vandals toppled headstones and damaged monuments at the Richardson Cemetery in the 2000 block of Richardson Road in Arnold.

Arnold Historical Society member Wesley Jackson was the first to notice the damage on Saturday.

“It’s just a senseless act. There’s so much history here and it just shows a lack of respect for the ones that have passed. So there’s really no answer as to why, it’s just foolishness,” he said.

The cemetery was established before the Civil War and the first graves date back to 1841.

Allen Flamm is also with the historical society.

“This is one of the pioneer cemeteries in Rock Township in Jefferson County,” said Flamm.

The Arnold Police Department is investigating the vandalism. The historical society hopes the damage can be repaired, and is taking donations to cover the cost.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
The Lyon County's Sheriff's Office said Brian H. McCree is accused of running up and down a...
Man wearing only underwear accused of running up/down Kuttawa street arrested on multiple charges, police say
Gregory Smith III is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and endangering...
Man accused of beating, stomping and stabbing his wife to death in Hazelwood arrested
Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.
Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna. The decision Monday by energy ministers means the cut for...
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall

Latest News

Cheyanne Dee Grillo, 27, was arrested in Scott City on first degree child endangerment,...
Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge
Labor Day
Some Heartland residents celebrate Labor Day with day off, others talk about working the holiday
WATCH: Stolen car used in smash and grab at gun store in Wright City
WATCH: Stolen car used in smash-and-grab theft at gun store in Wright City
Labor Day
Labor Day in Cape Girardeau
DuQuoin State Fair wraps up its final day.
DuQuoin State Fair wraps up its final day