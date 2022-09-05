Vandals damage historic cemetery in Arnold

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - Sometime in the last week, vandals toppled headstones and damaged monuments at the Richardson Cemetery in the 2000 block of Richardson Road in Arnold.

Arnold Historical Society member Wesley Jackson was the first to notice the damage on Saturday.

“It’s just a senseless act. There’s so much history here and it just shows a lack of respect for the ones that have passed. So there’s really no answer as to why, it’s just foolishness,” he said.

The cemetery was established before the Civil War and the first graves date back to 1841.

Allen Flamm is also with the historical society.

“This is one of the pioneer cemeteries in Rock Township in Jefferson County,” said Flamm.

The Arnold Police Department is investigating the vandalism. The historical society hopes the damage can be repaired, and is taking donations to cover the cost.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.