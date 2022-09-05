Heartland Votes

Smoked salmon recalled due to listeria risk

St. James Smokehouse recalled some of its smoked salmon because of safety-related concerns.
St. James Smokehouse recalled some of its smoked salmon because of safety-related concerns.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Seafood fans may want to take a close look inside the fridge.

Miami-based St. James Smokehouse issued a voluntary recall of its smoked salmon.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the food may be tainted with listeria. Listeria can cause serious and possibly fatal infections in children, elderly adults and people with weakened immune systems.

The salmon was sold by distributors between February and June of this year. The product was distributed to stores located in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Virginia and Wisconsin.

As of last week, no related illnesses have been reported.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Three teenagers in Florida are facing felony charges after they reportedly broke into and...
Teens cause $100,000 in damages to middle school, authorities say
Two children, ages 11 and 14, were killed in a crash on I-55 in New Madrid County on Friday...
2 children killed, 5 others injured in crash on I-55

Latest News

In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Tensions remain at war-threatened Ukrainian nuclear plant
A suicide bombing outside the Russian Embassy in the Afghan capital of Kabul has killed two...
Suicide attack at Russia embassy in Kabul kills 2 diplomats
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is seen in this undated file photo. Truss has been selected as...
Liz Truss set to become Britain’s prime minister
The Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts and USA Adaptive Water Skiing and Wake Sports are hosting the 26th...
National Adaptive Water Ski Championships to be held in Paducah