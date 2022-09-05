Scattered showers possible through tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We are tracking scattered showers this evening as an area of low pressure in the mid levels of the atmosphere continues to slowly move through the area. Most of the showers will die off this evening as we loose the day time heat. Temperatures will fall through the 70s through the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy warm and humid. There will be a few scattered thunderstorms again tomorrow afternoon however, there will not be as many as we saw today. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower to middle 80s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.