National Adaptive Water Ski Championships to be held in Paducah

The Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts and USA Adaptive Water Skiing and Wake Sports are hosting the 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships at Twin Oaks Lakes in Paducah in September.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships will be held at Twin Oaks Lakes in Paducah from Wednesday, September 14 through Saturday, September 17.

The Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts and USA Adaptive Water Skiing and Wake Sports are hosting the event.

The competition features the top adaptive water ski athletes from across the U.S.

Skiers will be competing in the three standard events of able-bodied 3-event water skiing – slalom, tricks and jumping.

Some of the participants include a number of injured veterans, former competitors for the U.S. Olympic Team and visually impaired (blind) slalom skiers and jumpers.

This is the first national event since 2018.

The event will also serve as the World Team Trials for both the U.S. and Canada. Approximately 12 of Canada’s top adaptive water skiers will be competing.

