Man wearing only underwear accused of running up/down Kuttawa street arrested on multiple charges, police say

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls in reference to a man causing disturbances along a Kuttawa street on Saturday night, September 3.

The first call came in around 8:44 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the caller stated that a man, wearing only his underwear, was running and yelling up and down Vista Drive.

Before deputies could arrive, the sheriff’s office receive more 911 calls about a similar man near Gum Street.

Callers told dispatchers the man took a bicycle from a child before the bike was taken away from him.

Another 911 caller reported the same underwear cladded man attempted to climb into an SUV stopped on the street.

A man and woman were inside the vehicle. The caller said they took off abruptly and the man rolled on the ground.

When deputies and officers arrived to the scene, they learned the man allegedly chased down a juvenile on an ATV and tried to pull the child off of the 4-wheeler in an attempt to take the vehicle.

The man, identified as 38-year-old Brian H. McCree, of Bowling Green and formerly of Marion, Ky., was taken into custody.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office believe McCree was heavily under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

He was arrested and booked into the Crittenden County Detention Center.

McCree is charged with public intoxication-controlled substance, disorderly conduct-2nd degree, drug paraphernalia-possession, assault-4th degree (child abuse), criminal mischief-3rd degree, theft by unlawful taking and menacing.

Investigators learned McCree had been visiting a female at an apartment on Gum Street before he was arrested.

The apartment was searched by law enforcement.

Deputies and officers said they found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

LaShawna Steward, 43 of Kuttawa, was arrested in connection with drugs found in the apartment.

The sheriff’s office said their investigation is ongoing.

The Eddyville Police Department, Kentucky State Police and Lyon County EMS assisted with the case.

