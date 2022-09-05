Labor Day Forecast

Upper 60s to lower 70s across the Heartland this morning with some areas that will develop patchy fog. A low pressure system will continue to meander around our vicinity today and into the upcoming few days. This will keep daily chances of rain and storms in the forecast. Severe weather is not anticipated, but lightning and period of heavy rain will cause impacts with any shower or storm that develops. It will remain rather humid outside with higher dew points sticking around through the first half of the week. High temperatures today will range in the upper 70s north to close to the middle 80s south.

Drier and sunnier days arrive near the end of the week. We will also experience a more comfortable air mass pushing in during that time which means it won’t feel as sticky on Thursday and Friday. Chances of showers and storms appear to return by the weekend with another system moving in.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.