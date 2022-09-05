Hundreds enjoy annual Labor Day picnic in Advance

ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - If you were in Advance this weekend, you probably saw hundreds of people crowding Umfleet Park.

They were there as part of the 60th Annual Advance Labor Day Picnic.

This event had much to do for people of all ages including a car show, quilt show, rides, games, food and more.

Adults we talked with say they are happy to have this event here to spend some quality time with their loved ones and have fun.

“We do that pageant, we do the bull that we just got finished doing,” Amber Rodgers said. “Everybody just walks around with their family and friends and it’s just a good ole time.”

“So far, I really like all of the people here. Everyone seems really nice and I’m having a great time,” Emilee Keene said. “The parade was super fun and it just seems like a really fun thing. I’m enjoying it.”

One person said this large event helps bring together the smaller communities in the surrounding area as well.

“We are a small town and so when you bring out some of the other small towns, it’s like we can kind of combine and it just brings an opportunity to our little town and our local businesses,” Keandra Speakman said.

We spoke to children who were enjoying their time at the event as well. They tell us some of their favorite things at the picnic.

“I like the bull because my dad was a bull rider,” Addyson Rath said. “I just like to do wild things and I just like being around people.”

“The bull. I really like the bull,” Noah Rohan said.

“I really like hanging out with family and friends also,” Ava Clark said. “The parade, we were in the parade!”

Several organizations were on hand to visit with the people. One of those was firefighters with the Perkins Fire Department as they took this opportunity to introduce their crew members with the public.

“It’s always good to get out and meet new people and just interact with the community so they know us a little better, see what they need from us so we can help them out when they need us,” Cody Palmer said.

“You get to come out and meet everybody,” Zach Ary said. “When you get called on a fire call, it’s usually pretty hectic. It’s good to come out here and meet everybody and let them know we’re here to support them.”

People here say they are pleased with this event and look forward to it again next year.

