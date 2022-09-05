Heartland Votes

First Alert: Muggy with more rain, storm chances

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/5
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(KFVS) - All because of a meandering low pressure, rain and storm chances will stick around Labor Day and into the next few days.

This morning patchy fog is possible with wake-up temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Storms today are expected to be severe, but lightning and heavy rain is likely.

This afternoon will also be muggy with highs in the upper 70s north to near the mid 80s south.

High humidity sticks around through the first half of the week.

Near the end of the week, the Heartland will begin to dry out under sunny skies.

A more comfortable air mass will decrease humidity Thursday and Friday.

Chances for showers and storms return by the weekend as another system moves into the Heartland.

