DuQuoin State Fair wraps up its final day

It's the final day of the DuQuoin State fair. It's been a fun filled 11 days.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DUQUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s the final day of the DuQuoin State Fair.

According to fairgoers, it’s been a fun filled 11 days.

People have been enjoying the rides, racing at the grandstand that was postponed over the weekend and, of course, people are indulging their tastebuds before the fair finishes.

”I’m looking forward to eating a lot of food,” Effingham resident Samuel Waymoth said.

For this young fairgoer, it’s all about the fair food and the rides.

“Pizza on a stick and lemonade,” Waymoth said.

He went on to say he’s out to eat more fair food. “Ice cream” and then what? “Alligator.”

For others the last day of the fair is about spending quality family time.

“All the trade unions get together and we have a big fellowship and catch-up with everybody and then come out and spend time with my family,” said Justin Hicks of Harrisburg.

Hundreds of people walked the streets inside the fair grounds.

From those hoping on rides to those just wanting a bite to eat, to those enjoying the racing and the other events going on.

One fair vendor is happy they made the trip down to southern Illinois.

“For our first year here it’s really great. We really love the people down here and it’s really fun and especially with the Clydesdales and all the food vendors and all that stuff it’s been very fun for us,” food vendor Kevin Cavan said.

Cavan and his family runs Happi Lao.

They have been traveling across the Midwest to different state fairs for the last 5 years.

“We’ve been selling egg rolls, crab rangoons and tropical fruit cups, those are very popular for us, it’s been a very successful fair,” Cavan said.

They tell me they’ll be back again next year. And for this fairgoer, she’s been coming to the fair for 35 years she said this year has been a good year.

“This is our vacation, so we done out and walk around and just try all the food, get to know the people it’s a lot of fun,” said Kim Ruff of DuQuoin.

The fair is set to wrap up Monday night. There is no grand stand act for Monday evening. But the rides go till 9 p.m.

