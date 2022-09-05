Crews busy setting up SEMO District Fair this week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are busy setting up and preparing for the SEMO District Fair coming up in Cape Girardeau later this week.

Many of the rides were delivered on Monday and food stands were starting to set up in their places.

Crews were washing and wiping down the walls of food stands, assembling portable structures and setting up tents.

Darrell Aufdenberg is the President of the Fair Association. He said they are gearing up to have another memorable event.

“Everybody starts seeing the ads and advertisement. Now they’ve seen the tents up in the last couple of weeks and they’re starting to talk about the fair and it’s an exciting time for everybody,” Aufdenberg said.

Aufdenberg said things are coming together and they are making a lot of progress on getting things in place.

“Things are going well,” Aufdenberg said. “We’ve had a full weekend. Saturday, we had a large crew of people here, all volunteers. We’re the largest volunteer fair in the State of Missouri and the third largest fair in the State of Missouri so volunteers are very important to us.”

If you would like to help out your time to help set up parts of the fair, Aufdenberg said to call the district office at 573-334-9250 and they will find a job for you there.

“There’s always a need for volunteers,” Aufdenberg said. “So come see us if you’re willing to volunteer. We can always find work for you.”

The SEMO District Fair will kick off on Saturday, September 10th with a parade along Broadway Street.

The SEMO District Fair will kick off on Saturday, September 10th with a parade along Broadway Street.

