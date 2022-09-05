Heartland Votes

Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling off a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.

The Panama City Beach Police Department responded around 7 a.m. Saturday to a report of a child that had fallen off a balcony at Laketown Wharf Resort, according to WJHG.

Police say the 4-year-old child fell from a third-floor balcony around 4:30 a.m Saturday. The child did not survive the fall.

Police say the child was found by someone going to the gym.

The child’s family was visiting the area from Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children, ages 11 and 14, were killed in a crash on I-55 in New Madrid County on Friday...
2 children killed, 5 others injured in crash on I-55
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Troopers say he was driving southbound on Route 51 near Broseley, Mo. before running off the...
One person dead after car runs off the road in Butler County crash
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the float plane crash Sunday.
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; suspects at large
The search is on for 40-year-old Gregory Smith III. He is charged with first-degree murder,...
WANTED: Search on for man accused beating, stomping and stabbing his wife to death in Hazelwood
A photo display at Wappapello Lake honors Missouri's fallen soldiers.
Photo display at Wappapello Lake honors Missouri's fallen soldiers