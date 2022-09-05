Annual Heritage Blues & Gospel Festival kicks off soon in Cairo

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Historic 8th Street will again be filled with the sounds of live music, food and more.

The 9th Annual Heritage Blues & Gospel Festival kicks off on Thursday, September 8 and runs through Saturday, September 10.

In addition to performance from several artists and food vendors, there will be a Community Pride-Starts with Us parade, which will be held on Saturday at 12 p.m. The parade starts at 20th Street and Washington Avenue and ends on 8th Street.

There will also be giveaways, candy and resource vendors.

The following is the performance lineup for the three-day event:

Thursday, Sept. 8 6 p.m. Nigel Williams opens the festival Lady Songbird, Members of the Chicago Mass Choir and local artists to follow Nigel Williams

Friday, Sept. 9 5 p.m. J-Sound 6 p.m. Cat Daddy 7:30 p.m. Stacy Mitchhart 9:30 p.m. Phonics

Saturday, Sept. 10 12 p.m. Parade 1 p.m. Big Time Rhythm & Blues (Mike D) 3 p.m. Carroline Shines & the Impulse 5 p.m. John Horton & Lady Songbird 7 p.m. Chris Canas Band 9 p.m. Sweet Angel



The festival is sponsored by the Cairo Heritage Foundation and R3 program at Arrowleaf.

