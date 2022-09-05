4th superload to move along I-24 eastbound from 45-65 mile markers

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The fourth of six superload trips will move down Interstate 24 eastbound from the 45 to the 65 mile marker on Monday morning, September 5.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m. Monday to travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 interchange.

KY 93 will be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and the I-24 exit 45 interchange to allow the load to reach I-24.

Eastbound traffic on I-24 will be slowed between exit 45 and exit 65 for about 40 minutes starting around 7:45 a.m.

The 480-ton superload will move along I-24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg Counties.

Once the 16-foot-wide hauler enters I-24, KYTC says the load will move at about 40 miles per hour with a police escort and support vehicles. This will create a traffic backup for eastbound I-24 travel as the load moves between exit 45 and exit 65.

Eastbound drivers on I-24 should be alert for slow-moving traffic and use appropriate caution.

According to KYTC, the overweight/over-dimensional load will slow to make turns at intersections. Drivers who encounter this superload should pay close attention to directions from police escorting the caravan.

Once the slow-moving caravan reaches the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 interchange, the superload will head east on U.S. 68 through Christian County to Hopkinsville.

Edwards Rigging is moving six parts of a large auto parts stamping press to the Martinrea facility near Hopkinsville where it will be assembled as part of a plant expansion project.

Additional trips are planned about every other day until all sections of the press are delivered.

The oversized hauler will be making afternoon return trips from Hopkinsville to the Eddyville Riverport via U.S. 68 and I-24 westbound once it is unloaded at the Martinrea plant.

