Heartland Votes

Reenactors educate visitors about Fort D over Labor Day weekend

Visitors listen to a reenactor at the Fort D Fall Muster event in Cape Girardeau.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While people are taking some much needed rest this Labor Day weekend, some reenactors are busy educating folks about a historic site.

We caught up with people visiting Fort D in Cape Girardeau on Sunday as part of the Fall Muster event.

Visitors were able to watch demonstrations and learn about the history of the fort from the Civil War era and how it was used to protect the city from Confederate attacks.

One reenactor we talked with said it’s important to inform the public about what happened in the area during the Civil War period.

“There’s so many misconceptions about Fort D and about Cape Girardeau during the Civil War that we like to dispel when people come,” Bill Eddleman said.

Eddleman said they continually add elements to the fort and the reenactments to be able to accurately inform individuals about the living conditions during the 1860′s.

“One of our most recent additions, we now have a permanent cook area at one corner of the fort so that we can demonstrate Civil War camp cookery,” Eddleman said. “Actually, this weekend, since we have a number of people here, we cook our own meals.”

Overall, Eddleman stated that it’s necessary that people get an understanding about Fort D and the history behind the other forts that were located in Cape Girardeau.

“It’s important because it was the only survivor,” Eddleman said. “There were four forts here. Fort D was actually the smallest and it’s the only thing left.”

Reenactors will be back out on Monday to continue educating visitors as part of the Fall Muster event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

