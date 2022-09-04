Heartland Votes

Pujols inches closer to Alex Rodriguez in all-time home run leaderboard

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his two-run home run during the eighth inning of a...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Todd Richards
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols cracked a 2-run, pinch hit homer in the 8th inning Sunday at Busch Stadium to give St. Louis a 2-0 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Pujols’ blast was his 695th home run of his career, moving him within one home run of Alex Rodriguez for 4th on the all-time list.

This also marked the final game in Pujols’ career against the Cubs and helped St. Louis sweep the series.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children, ages 11 and 14, were killed in a crash on I-55 in New Madrid County on Friday...
2 children killed, 5 others injured in crash on I-55
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Troopers say he was driving southbound on Route 51 near Broseley, Mo. before running off the...
One person dead after car runs off the road in Butler County crash
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Police: Man detained in vehicle of interest after woman abducted while jogging

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 5 p.m. on 9/4
Heartland Sports at 5 p.m. on 9/4
Watch Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. on 9/3.
Heartland Sports at 9pm on 9/3
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 9/3
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 9/3
Southeast Missouri will play at Southern Illinois Saturday September 10th at 6 p.m. in the War...
SEMO falls to Iowa State in season opener