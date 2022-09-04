Pujols inches closer to Alex Rodriguez in all-time home run leaderboard

(KFVS) - St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols cracked a 2-run, pinch hit homer in the 8th inning Sunday at Busch Stadium to give St. Louis a 2-0 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Pujols’ blast was his 695th home run of his career, moving him within one home run of Alex Rodriguez for 4th on the all-time list.

This also marked the final game in Pujols’ career against the Cubs and helped St. Louis sweep the series.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.