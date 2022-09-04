Heartland Votes

I-69 blocked by multi-vehicle crash in Marshall County

KYTC says this crash site is about half a mile north of the Marshall/Graves County line.(WCAX)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a multi-vehicle crash blocking the northbound lanes of I-69 near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says this crash site is about half a mile north of the Marshall/Graves County line.

Police on site are planning to conduct a crash reconstruction investigation, which they estimate will take about 3 hours or approximately 7:30 p.m.

Northbound motorists on I-69 from Mayfield to Benton are being detoured off at the U.S. 45 Mayfield Exit 25 Interchange to follow KY 58 eastbound, returning to I-69 via the U.S. 641-Spur at Benton.

Southbound traffic is flowing, but restricted to one lane near the crash site. 

