I-69 blocked by multi-vehicle crash in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a multi-vehicle crash blocking the northbound lanes of I-69 near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says this crash site is about half a mile north of the Marshall/Graves County line.

Police on site are planning to conduct a crash reconstruction investigation, which they estimate will take about 3 hours or approximately 7:30 p.m.

Northbound motorists on I-69 from Mayfield to Benton are being detoured off at the U.S. 45 Mayfield Exit 25 Interchange to follow KY 58 eastbound, returning to I-69 via the U.S. 641-Spur at Benton.

Southbound traffic is flowing, but restricted to one lane near the crash site.

