First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A meandering low pressure area will keep our weather humid and unsettled through the rest of the holiday weekend, with occasional shower and thunderstorms interrupted by periods of dry weather. With the position of the low today the best chance of rain should be along and east of the Mississippi River, with more sun and lower rain chances in our western counties. In fact parts of IL, Ky and Tn are in the slight risk of excessive rainfall region again today with heavy downpours again a threat. Highs look to range from near 80 east to the mid 80s west. Little change is expected tomorrow for Labor Day.

One minor change for the week ahead has been to dry things out a bit more quickly, as we get into a drier northerly flow pattern by about Thursday. Some models and forecasts do keep it wet all the way into next weekend, but others are now consistently bringing in drier air and lower humidity levels for the second half of the week. There may be a weak cold front on Saturday but this looks to be a minor feature…the overall trend for next weekend looks dry and pleasant.

