First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A few showers Monday but not a wash-out....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A meandering low pressure area will keep our weather a bit unsettled for the next 2 or 3 days,  but overall rain chances are now looking a bit lower as the system has lost a little punch.  None the less, with lots of moisture and high humidity levels,  the threat of locally heavy tropical downpours will remain in the outlook until we dry out mid-week.  Isolated showers will be possible overnight….but after morning low clouds and fog give way to a little sunshine,  a few heavier showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and early evening hours.  Highs look to range from about 80 to 85, with  dew points around 70 through about Wednesday.

Models continue to show northerly flow aloft drying us out and providing less humid conditions for Thursday and Friday.  However,   new runs today are showing another complex and potentially wet system developing over the upcoming weekend….including a stronger ‘early fall’ cold front on Sunday.  This scenario will likely shift a bit with time,  but for now will include at least a chance of a thunderstorm on Saturday and then showers ending and cooler on Sunday.

