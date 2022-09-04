First Alert: Occasional showers, storms continue through Labor Day

(KFVS) - A slow moving weak upper low continues to meander around the Heartland bringing unsettled weather through the rest of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Occasional showers and thunderstorms today will be interrupted by periods of dry-time.

Just like yesterday, some locations will get heavy rain, some will get light rain and some areas will get no rain.

The best chances for rain will likely be along and east of the Mississippi River, with more sunshine and lower chances in our western counties.

Parts of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and Tennessee are at slight risk for excessive rainfall again today, with the threat of heavy downpours.

Afternoon highs will be muggy, ranging from near 80 east to the mid 80s west.

Little change is expected on Labor Day.

A drier pattern looks to arrive by Thursday, but some models and forecasts keep rain chances all the way into next weekend. Other models show drier air and lower humidity by the second half of the week.

It is possible a weak cold front could move into the Heartland on Saturday, but the overall trend for next weekend looks dry and pleasant.

