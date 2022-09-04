Heartland Votes

Fallen soldier memorial on display at Wappapello Lake

A man looks at pictures displayed as part of the Remembering Our Fallen memorial located at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center at Wappapello Lake.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - A memorial photo exhibit of Missouri’s fallen is now being displayed inside the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center located at Wappapello Lake.

The display is called Remembering Our Fallen. It remembers and honors the service men and women from all branches who have lost their life since the 9/11 attacks.

This memorial features men and women that gave their life that were from the State of Missouri. The memorial includes military photos, personal photos and notes displayed by loved ones.

We met with multiple people that came by to view the memorial. One person said she wanted to come by to see it and pay her respects.

“It’s important,” Karen Noble said. “They gave it all and the fact that it travels around like the big wall does, it gives everybody a chance to go and thank them and pray for them.”

Noble said seeing these soldiers reminds her of the fallen service individuals when she was younger.

“It brings back a lot of memories of Vietnam,” Noble said. “That was my era and I had a lot of friends that went to Vietnam. That was as well as sad as this one was. They didn’t get to achieve their dreams and achieve what they wanted to do in life. They gave it all up for the rest of us.”

Noble recommends that people should come by and view the memorial to understand more about who these service men and women are that gave their lives over the past couple of decades.

“I hope people come and see it because I don’t know if it’s coming back again or not but I hope they come and pay tribute to these beautiful people,” Noble said.

The memorial will continue to be on display at the visitor center there until September 7th.

