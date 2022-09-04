Heartland Votes

Du Quoin State Fair ARCA Menards Series event postponed due to wet conditions

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Sunday auto racing event at the Du Quoin State Fair has been postponed due to wet track conditions caused by heavy rainfall.

According to a release, the ARCA Menards Series will now run the Rust-Oleum Automotive 100 on Monday as part of a tripleheader with the USAC Silver Crown Series and DIRTcar Modifieds.

Du Quoin State Fair officials began rolling the track Sunday morning in hopes of getting the race in on Sunday night.

Fans at the Du Quoin State Fair on Monday, Labor Day, will now see USAC Silver Crown and DIRTcar Modifieds as part of the early program with the Modified feature at 12:30 and the Ted Horn 100 scheduled to take the green at 1 p.m.

The ARCA Menards Series will run the late afternoon/evening nightcap with feature action scheduled for 5 p.m.

Officials say tickets from Saturday’s postponement can be used for the early show. Once the stands are cleared, fans can re-enter by using their Sunday ARCA tickets.

Full Du Quoin State Fairgrounds Monday Race Schedule

10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. - USAC Silver Crown Practice

11:00 a.m. – USAC Silver Crown Qualifying

11:45 a.m. – DIRTcar Modified Practice/Qualifying

12:30 p.m. – DIRTcar Modified Bill Oldani Memorial Feature

1:00 p.m. – USAC Silver Crown Ted Horn 100

3:30 p.m.-4:00 PM – ARCA Menards Series Practice/Qualifying

5:01 p.m. – ARCA Command To Start Engines

5:08 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series Rust-Oleum Automotive Finishes 100

For full information, click here.

