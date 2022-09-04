Cape Riverfront Market to hold Youth Entrepreneurship Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Youth Entrepreneurship Day, a one-day event created to encourage young entrepreneurship, will be featured in the Cape Riverfront Market schedule this upcoming week.

Scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, this event aims to instill an appreciation of business and entrepreneurship, as well as encouraging community involvement and support of small business and young entrepreneurs.

This is achieved through grant money provided by SendAFriend and a market platform to vend products provided by the Cape Riverfront Market.

“The Cape Riverfront Market has been such a catalyst for small businesses in our downtown,” said Cape Riverfront Market Co-Manager, Tori Holmes. “It is exciting to see the engagement of families and youth at our market.”

SendAFriend and Old Town Cape have chosen three $250 grant winners for the event, who will also be featured on Cape Riverfront Market social media along with a booth space to vend at the market.

“We think Youth Entrepreneurship Day is a great opportunity to really capture the attention of the younger generation and could provide them with a platform for future business endeavors as well as teach valuable life skills,” said Cape Riverfront Market Co-Manager, Sydney Waters.

The awardees are:

Caitlyn Ernst – Scented Soylutions

Vita Galati – Goodies by Galati

Marcellis Taylor – Tofu Da Customizer

The purpose of the grant money provided by SendAFriend is to cover business-related costs.

Old Town Cape says examples of eligible business-related expenses are signage and marketing; vendor stall set up products like tablecloths, display racks, etc.; product manufacturing expenses; or supplies and equipment to create products.

