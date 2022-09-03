Heartland Votes

Tree falls on vehicle injuring driver

A Poplar Bluff man was injured in a crash involving a tree early Saturday morning in Butler...
A Poplar Bluff man was injured in a crash involving a tree early Saturday morning in Butler County.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man was injured in a crash involving a tree early Saturday morning, September 3 in Butler County.

The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. on County Road 533, about seven miles north of Poplar Bluff.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Neal Sullivan was driving westbound when a tree fell on his Ford Fiesta.

Sullivan was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital with moderate injuries.

MSHP said the car was totaled.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says
After conducting a preliminary investigation, ISP says the crash was caused by a Ram truck...
Texas man dead in four-vehicle fatal crash in Harrisburg, Ill.
William T. Ransom was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a revoked...
Cape Girardeau hit-and-run suspect arrested
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
Eliza Fletcher
Jogger abducted near UofM campus, police say

Latest News

Troopers say he was driving southbound on Route 51 near Broseley, Mo. before running off the...
One person dead after car runs off the road in Butler County crash
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Two children, ages 11 and 14, were killed in a crash on I-55 in New Madrid County on Friday...
2 children killed, 5 others injured in crash on I-55
According to KYTC, a specialized hauler will move the superload through parts of Lyon, Caldwell...
Superload to slow traffic along I-24 eastbound in western Ky.