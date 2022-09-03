Shoppers take advantage of bargains at the Highway 61 yard sale

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Highway 61 yard sale brought in many to southeast Missouri to do a little shopping.

People from the region and beyond took advantage of the many yard sales that were set up for 61 miles from Jackson up to Bloomsdale.

Individuals were looking for unique items and bargain prices.

Shoppers we talked with say they liked the variety of different items to choose from at reasonable prices.

“It’s usually cheaper and I just more like what people have collected in their own homes as opposed to like a storefront,” Maclane Sides said. “People just kind of have personal touches on the things they get. Like their own personal collection of things they like.”

“Well it’s a lot cheaper definitely,” Lindsey Sides said. “I think it’s a lot less intimidating than just going up into a store and having a bunch of the same things in spots. It’s more interesting.”

Vendors we talked with said it’s a great opportunity to be able to get rid of some things and make a few dollars in the process.

“As we are getting a little bit older, we’ve decided to part with some things,” Wendy Lincoln said. “We do donate a lot of things also but rather than having to donate everything when we want to clear out, we can make a little cash back for our items. Also, it’s fun to see other people liking the things that we’ve collected.”

“I love seeing all the people and meet friends every year here, people from out of state, out of the city area,” Carol Trankler said. “Just glad to see our friends come by and make new friends.”

One woman we talked with said with inflation up lately, the yard sales give opportunities for shoppers to save some money and help out the vendors as well.

“People are really, the way the economy is, people are really watching their dollars and things like that,” Lisa Doza said. “It’s changed a lot of things. People are more, I guess, cost efficient and watching their pennies and stuff like that.”

The annual event takes place for three days on the weekend before Labor Day.

