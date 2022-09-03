SEMO Food Bank kicking off Hunger Action Month

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Food Bank kicked off Hunger Action Month with a mobile drive thru food pick up for families in need.

Donor Relations, Heather Collier said, “Hunger. Action. Month. It means that we are raising awareness focusing the message on hunger in southeast missouri and that we want everyone to stop and think about the impossible choices some of our neighbors have to make everyday.”

CEO and President, Joey Keys agreed.

He said, “Hunger can impact anybody. A job loss, medical bills, that’s racked up with an illness or something so it can impact your neighbor you don’t even know about or the student sitting by your child in the classroom. You don’t know what their home life is like. and hunger can impact anybody.”

The two thanked their volunteers and said volunteers are key for their daily operations and feeding more families.

