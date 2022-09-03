Heartland Votes

SEMO falls to Iowa State in season opener



By Todd Richards
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The SEMO Football team lost its season opener Saturday at Iowa State 42-10.

The Redhawks trailed 21-10 at halftime on a Paxton DeLaurent touchdown pass to Damoriea Vick, and DC Pippin field goal, but could draw no closer.

Southeast Missouri will play at Southern Illinois Saturday September 10th at 6 p.m. in the War for the Wheel game.

