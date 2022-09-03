SEMO falls to Iowa State in season opener
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The SEMO Football team lost its season opener Saturday at Iowa State 42-10.
The Redhawks trailed 21-10 at halftime on a Paxton DeLaurent touchdown pass to Damoriea Vick, and DC Pippin field goal, but could draw no closer.
Southeast Missouri will play at Southern Illinois Saturday September 10th at 6 p.m. in the War for the Wheel game.
