SEMO falls to Iowa State in season opener

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The SEMO Football team lost its season opener Saturday at Iowa State 42-10.

The Redhawks trailed 21-10 at halftime on a Paxton DeLaurent touchdown pass to Damoriea Vick, and DC Pippin field goal, but could draw no closer.

Southeast Missouri will play at Southern Illinois Saturday September 10th at 6 p.m. in the War for the Wheel game.

